Former FCC General Counsel Joins Google

Austin Schlick, FCC general counsel who exited

the commission in mid-June, has landed at Google as part of the company's Washington legal team, Google

confirmed Thursday.

Schlick

joined the FCC in July 2009 and presided over the FCC's defense of its

indecency regs, its regulatory authority for its network openness rules, and

its decision to loosen newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership regs. He had been

chief of litigation for the State of Maryland before that.

Google

faces possible FTC action in the wake of an investigation into its search and

advertising business, and is under pressure from European regulators to be more

transparent about it protects user privacy.

The

Genachowski-to-Web move is not a new one. Colin Crowell, senior counselor to

the chairman until his exit in 2010, wound up as head of global public policy

for Twitter. Genachowski comes to his own broadband-centricity honestly. Before

he was FCC chairman, he was chief of business operations for

IAC/InterActiveCorp., Barry Diller's aggregation of Web companies that includes about.com, ask.com, match.com, and Newsweek's Daily Beast.