Former FCC Chair Genachowski Gets MasterCard Board Seat

Former FCC chair Julius Genachowski has been elected to the board of MasterCard, the company said Tuesday.

Genachowski was one of two new members elected this week, rounding out the 13-member board. It is a one-year term.

Genachowski exited the FCC a year ago, joining The Carlyle Group in January 2004 as managing director of telecom and media in the Washington office, focused on acquisitions and media and telecom investments.

Before his FCC posting (June 2009 to May 2013), he was a senior executive with Barry Diller's IAC and USA Networks.