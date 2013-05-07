Former Biden Secret Service Agent to Head NBCU Security

NBCUniversal is employing the Secret Service, or at least a top former Secret Service agent, to keep its employees and businesses safe.

NBCU will announce Tuesday that it has created the post of SVP, chief security officer, to be filled by Thomas McCarthy. McCarthy has been special agent in charge of the division protecting vice president Joe Biden.

McCarthy, who will be based in New York, reports to John Wallace, president of NBCUniversal Operations & Technical Services.

McCarthy will oversee NBCU's global security organization.

Before heading up the vice president's detail, McCarthy was deputy special agent in charge of the Washington office.

An NBCU spokesman said that the addition of a chief security officer was not in response to any particular concern, but was instead an expansion of its security force to meet the needs of a global company.