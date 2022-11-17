Football, 'Yellowstone' and Election Coverage: TV By the Numbers

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of November 7-13, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio's Inscape (opens in new tab), and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv (opens in new tab).

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, the currency-grade smart TV ACR data provider and data technology division of Vizio with insights from a panel of more than 20 million opted-in TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

While NFL and college football retain their first and second place positions week-over-week, Paramount Network's Yellowstone gallops up the ranking into third place (from No. 26 last time). The beloved Western drama accounted for 1.35% of all minutes watched during the week, thanks to rerun marathons and the two-hour season five premiere on November 13.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

Watch-time for NFL games was up slightly week-over-week, to 5.87% from 5.56%, while college football had a small decrease in minutes watched (from 4.70% to 4.50%).

Multiple election specials made the top 25 programs, including Fox News Democracy 2022: Election Coverage (1.14% of minutes watched), Election Night in America (0.92%) and Decision 2022 (0.39%).

Other general news programs have week-over-week ranking increases, including Good Morning America (from No. 8 to No. 7), Fox & Friends (No. 10 to No. 9), America's Newsroom (No. 13 to No. 12), America Reports (No. 16 to No. 14) and The Five (No. 27 to No. 23).

The 56th Annual CMA Awards telecast lands at No. 16 in the ranking, with 0.49% of watch-time.

Fox hops from No. 2 to No. 1 week-over-week in our list of most-watched networks, thanks in large part to NFL games, which accounted for 35.67% of minutes watched on the network.

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from November 7-13:

Election coverage helped boost watch-time across cable news networks: Fox News captured 6.44% of minutes watched (up from 5.48% the previous week), CNN had 2.24% (up from 1.39%) and MSNBC had 2.07% (up from 1.47%).

Paramount Network jumps from No. 23 to No. 12, largely thanks to Yellowstone reruns and the season five premiere, which accounted for 58.54% of the network’s watch-time for the week.

NFL Network scores a touchdown, jumping into the ranking at No. 22 from No. 42 previously, largely due to the Buccaneers vs. Seahawks game that took place in Germany.

History Channel is another week-over-week newcomer, landing at No. 24 (0.87% of minutes watched).

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the real-time TV measurement company. Rankings are by share of TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

Once again the NFL takes first place for share of TV ad impressions, with a slight week-over-week increase, from 11.57% to 12.29%. College football, sitting squarely in second place, also had an increase (from 7.62% to 9.02%).

More insights about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

The 56th Annual CMA Awards telecast takes fifth place with a 1.26% impressions share. It saw a 28.82% increase in impressions from 2021’s show.

With many viewers following midterm election coverage on TV, multiple news programs had week-over-week increases in their share of TV ad impressions, including Fox & Friends, America’s Newsroom, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and America Reports.

Speaking of the midterms, election-specific specials on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC make the top 25 ranking: Fox News Democracy 2022: Election Coverage (0.92% share of impressions), Election Day in America (0.85%) and Decision 2022 (0.72%).

Morning talk shows Good Morning America and Today both move up the ranking week-over-week with impressions share increases: GMA takes third (up to 1.61% from 1.43% the previous week) and Today is fourth (up to 1.54% from 1.33%).

CBS takes first place in the network ranking, but had a slight week-over-week decrease in TV ad impressions share, down to 14.06% from 17.71%. Together, NFL and college football games accounted for over 26% of the network’s total impressions during the week.

Additional insights around the top networks by share of TV ad impressions: