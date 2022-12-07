Football Delivers Ad Impressions, Watch-Time Wins: TV By the Numbers

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of November 28-December 4, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Inscape (opens in new tab), and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv (opens in new tab).

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, the currency-grade smart TV ACR data provider and data technology division of Vizio with insights from a panel of more than 20 million opted-in TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

Program schedules returned to normal following the holiday week, though football still reigned supreme with audiences. The NFL was the top TV program by watch-time from November 28-December 4, at 5.53% (down from 9.24% during the week of Thanksgiving).

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

College football’s championship weekend meant fewer games, but the sport still scored 3.80% of minutes watched to remain at No. 2 in our ranking.

As the World Cup field narrows, viewership is still going strong. English-language games accounted for 2.55% of watch-time (No. 3 overall), while Spanish-language coverage (Copa Mundial de la FIFA) scored 0.81% (No. 6).

Morning news programs leap in our ranking week-over-week, with Good Morning America jumping from No. 11 to No. 7, Today moving from No. 10 to No. 8, and CBS Mornings hopping from No. 20 to No. 16.

The Price Is Right is another beneficiary of the normal TV schedule, experiencing the largest week-over-week climb in our ranking, moving from No. 31 to No. 15 by watch-time.

CBS hurdles back into the lead as the most-watched network, accounting for 8.66% of watch-time from November 28-December 4 (up from 7.83% the previous week). The network scored with a big NFL doubleheader on Sunday, as well Saturday’s SEC Championship Game between Georgia and LSU.

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from November 28-December 4:

Cable news saw benefits from audiences returning to their usual routines post-holiday, as Fox News moves from No. 6 to No. 5 week-over-week, MSNBC goes from No. 21 to No. 9 and CNN climbs from No. 20 to No. 14.

Procedurals helped push USA Network into the top 10 week-over-week, with Law & Order: SVU reruns accounting for nearly 46% of minutes watched.

Freeform’s holiday movie focus helped fuel a rise from No. 36 to No. 21 week-over-week, as viewers tuned into seasonal classics like Home Alone (12.75% of the network’s watch-time for the week).

Family Feud helped pace The CW’s week-over-week climb into our ranking, from No. 27 to No. 22.

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the real-time TV measurement company. Rankings are by share of TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

Even without the benefit of Thanksgiving games, the NFL still claimed 12.25% of TV ad impressions from November 28-December 4. When combined with Friday and Saturday’s college games, American football accounted for nearly 21% of TV ad impressions for the week.

More insights about the top programs by share of TV ad impressions:

In other “football” programming, Spanish-language telecasts of World Cup games served 2.39% of TV ad impressions, while the English-language telecasts of the games delivered 2.11%.

NBC’s 90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree-lighting special arrives at No. 23 in our ranking, with 0.67% of TV ad impressions.

The Voice leads all reality TV programs, with 1.00% of ad impressions (No. 13 overall on the week), while Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars appears at No. 21.

The Young and The Restless is the lone daytime soap opera to make an appearance, sitting at No. 11 -- up from No. 20 the previous week.

CBS nabs 16.39% of TV ad impressions to sail into first place in our network ranking, increasing its share from 15.82% the previous week. NFL and college football coverage accounted for more than 46% of CBS’s TV ad impressions from November 28-Decmber 4.

Additional insights around the top networks by share of TV ad impressions: