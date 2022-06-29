Food Network Gives ‘Me or the Menu’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

James, owner of Bocadillo Market with his wife at the restaurant on season 1 of Food Network's 'Me or the Menu'.

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through June 26.

Food Network’s new reality series Me or the Menu tops the chart, making it TV’s most promoted show.

Cable networks dominate the list overall, with Food Network joined by TNT, which hypes the final season of crime drama Animal Kingdom in second place, and HGTV, which builds excitement for the new seasons of No Demo Reno and Bargain Block in third and fifth, respectively.

The sole traditional broadcast network in the mix: CBS, in fourth place for The Challenge: USA, which draws its contestants from other CBS reality shows, including Big Brother and Survivor.

Notably, The Challenge: USA scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (111), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Me or the Menu, Food Network

Impressions: 210,250,779

Interruption Rate: 1.94%

Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $611,402

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $388,675

2) Animal Kingdom, TNT

Impressions: 201,062,808

Interruption Rate: 1.78%

Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $544,422

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $622,796

3) No Demo Reno, HGTV

Impressions: 179,455,642

Interruption Rate: 1.40%

Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $469,961

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $229,112

Impressions: 171,071,513

Interruption Rate: 1.48%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $1,065,972

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) Bargain Block, HGTV

Impressions: 161,851,032

Interruption Rate: 1.45%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $548,955

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $107,437

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■