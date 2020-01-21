FloSports to Stream 10,000 Hours of Cycling

FloSports, a digital sports platform, said it will be streaming more than 300 days of racing during 2020, including the exclusive presentation of the Tour de France in Canada.

In all FloBikes will stream more than 10,00 hours of competitive cycling programming.

This year will mark the first time the Tour de France has been carried in Canada exclusively on a digital platform.

Some of the competitions FloBikes will feature in North America include Giro d’Italia, Men’s and Women’s Tour of Flanders, UCI Road World Championships, La Vuelta a Espana, DVV Trofee Cyclocross Series.

In addition to live event coverage, FloBike will have commentary and analysis for subscribers.