FloSports Revs Racing Platform with SpeedVideo

FloSports has made a deal with SpeedVideo that will add more than 40 drag racing events to FloSports’s FloRacing platform.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“SpeedVideo is one of the pioneers in motorsports streaming and content," said Mark Floreani, CEO of FloSports. “James and his team have built a high performing platform and our partnership with SpeedVideo will both diversity and enhance our offering on FloRacing. Our subscribers are going to be thrilled.”

Combined with FloSports’ DirtonDirt unit, FloRacing will stream more than 800 racing events per year.

On July 23, FloSports will begin simulcasting all upcoming SpeedVideo races on FloRacing starting with the PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown (July 23-25) at the Virginia Motorsports Park in Petersburg, Va., and the Duck X Magic 8 2020 (July 23-25) at Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Fla.

SpeedVideo was founded by Power Automedia, a leading automotive media network that operates 13 other digital properties, including the largest drag racing magazine in the world, Dragzine.com.

“I’m looking forward to working with FloSports to grow the sport of drag racing, while also expanding FloRacing’s relationships with these phenomenal companies that operate within the motorsports industry,” said James Lawrence, SpeedVideo CEO. “This is really a big day in the world of drag racing. What FloSports brings to the table in terms of audience, technology, reach, and resources is a game changer.”