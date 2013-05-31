Florida to Test Mobile DTV for Disaster Info

The National Association of Broadcasters, Florida

Association of Broadcasters and the

Dyle mobile DTV consortium will team with the Florida Division of Emergency

Management on a test during hurricane season, which starts June 1.

The pilot program was announced Friday at the Florida

International University, Wall of Wind Research Center.

According to NAB, stations in more than 140 cities are

delivering local TV to smartphones and tablets. There have been storm-related

issues with cell service, whichthe FCC has been investigating given the increasing reliance on mobile

devices. But with TV tuners, those devices -- phones, tablets -- can still get

emergency info via local broadcast TV when cellular voice or broadband service

is down.

"The unfortunate reality is that during an emergency

weather situation, local broadcasters are often the only reliable source of

information," said NAB president Gordon Smith in a statement accompanying

the announcement. "It is common for cell phone networks to become

over-loaded, resulting in customer delays in receiving valuable, timely

information. Meanwhile, cable and Internet connections can be spotty. But

because of broadcasting's robust 'one-to-everyone' transmission architecture,

mobile TV is designed to deliver live and local news and information to mobile

devices reliably and without interruption."

Up to 100 devices will be supplied to the state's emergency

response team to use in case of emergency.

"Providing timely information is a key

element in our communication strategy, and we're grateful to Dyle mobile TV,

the NAB, the FAB for giving SERT a chance to test mobile TV's emergency

response capabilities," said Bryan Koon, director, Florida Division of

Emergency Management, according to NAB.