Florida Rep. Writes Pai Over Gray/Frontier Retrans Blackout

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) has written FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to stick up for Gray Television's WWSB-TV Sarasota, Fla., in a retrans fight with Frontier Cable.

Citing a failure to reach a retrans agreement with Frontier WWSB-TV used some in-house news reporting last week to relay that that it had been pulled from the cable system Friday (Dec. 18) after WWSB offered to keep the signal on at current terms while they continued to negotiate.

In the WWSB reports, VP and GM Jeff Benninghoff said: “I am absolutely stunned. In all my 27 years in local media, I have never even heard of a cable operator just dropping a station when it was offered a no-strings-attached extension to work things out."

Actually, cable operators have been known not to agree to extending the same terms beyond a contract's expiration when they are asking for more money.

But, clearly, Buchanan had concerns about the station's absence from the lineup.

In a letter Tuesday (Dec. 22), Buchanan said that he was concerned about the "blackout" of the local TV station and the importation of ABC affilate WFTS Tampa, denying his constituents access to "exclusive local news focusing on Sarasota and surrounding area."

Buchanan also tweeted about the letter, saying: "Our community depends on access to local news for important information that impacts their daily lives. That's why I just wrote to the chairman of the FCC expressing my concern at the sudden blackout of a local TV news station here in Sarasota. "

He pointed out to Pai that according to WWSB, Frontier had declined the offer to extend the current terms to keep the station on the air and urged the FCC to "take any appropriate action to help ensure that Frontier acts in the public interest and that Gray Television receives fair and equitable treatment..."

Chairman Pai has avoided getting into the middle of retrans disputes suggesting the marketplace was the better arbiter.