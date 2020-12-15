Comcast Says it Reaches Hearst TV Retrans Deal

Comcast said it has quietly reached a retransmission consent agreement with Hearst TV stations across the country, including continued carriage of about 35 out-of-market stations in 38 markets that were originally expected to be dropped.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Hearst TV stations were set to expire on Dec. 31 and include affiliates of ABC, NBC, CBS, The CW and My Network TV. In addition, Comcast had expected to drop about 35 stations in 38 markets on Dec, 22 that were being offered to Comcast customers out of market. Now those channels will continue to be carried.

“We have come to an agreement with Hearst for the in-market stations and for the out-of-market stations – this agreement allows us to offer the out-of-market stations in the same manner as we have in the past,” Comcast said in an email message. “As a result, these stations will remain on our channel lineup, and we are notifying customers about this update.”