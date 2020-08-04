‘Fixer Upper’ With Chip and Joanna Gaines Coming Back on Magnolia Network

Magnolia Network, a joint venture between Discovery, Inc. and Chip and Joanna Gaines, is bringing back Fixer Upper, which ran for five seasons on HGTV before ending in 2018. The Fixer Upper reboot will be on Magnolia Network when it launches in 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the very show that introduced us all to Chip and Jo in the first place. Fixer Upper is a cultural phenomenon that took an entire programming category by storm when it launched in 2014, and we can think of no better way to launch this network,” said Magnolia Network president Allison Page. “And as we continue to round out our programming slate, we’re excited to announce projects with designer Brian Patrick Flynn and entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, two talented individuals with exceptional stories. There’s a lot to look forward to, and we’re just getting started!”

The reboot will be produced by the Gaines’ production company Blind Nil. The couple owns the construction business Magnolia Homes.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

Interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn’s untitled project showcases his “eclectic yet distinctive style and keen eye for design,” said Magnolia. Along with his team of designers, Flynn tackles decorating projects on any budget with a dash of humor.

Self Employed (working title) follows Texas entrepreneur Jonathan Morris as he travels the United States meeting small business owners who share their stories.