Fitzmaurice Named Comcast VP of Government Communications

Sena Fitzmaurice, executive director of communication for

Comcast, the nation's largest cable operator, has been named VP, government

communications, in charge of government affairs communications in Washington.

Comcast will be doing a lot of communicating in the nation's

capital over the next year, with its proposed joint venture with NBCU being

vetted at both the FCC and Justice Department.

Fitzmaurice re-joined Comcast in 2006 from lobbying firm

Wexler and Walker. Before that, she was with Comcast's communications

department in Philadelphia,

where the company is headquartered.

In a release announcing the promotions, Comcast Executive VP

David Cohen calls Fitzmaurice a "talented professional with a unique

ability to navigate complex issues and communicate them to critical

stakeholders."

Also getting a VP stripe was Colleen Rooney, senior director

of internal communications, who is now VP, internal communications, which

includes running Comcast's internal blog, intranet and corporate production

facilities.

If that NBCU deal goes through, Rooney will be reunited with

an old boss. Rooney joined Comcast in 2001 from GE Capital. NBCU parent GE will

own 49% of the Comcast/NBCU joint venture, at least at the outset.

"Colleen is a strategic partner and terrific leader who

drives open, honest communications throughout our organization and is a

champion for our employees," says Cohen.