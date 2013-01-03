Fiscal Cliff Bill Preserves TV/Movie Tax Credit

Among the tax breaks that were extended in the fiscal cliff

legislation adopted by Congress at the 11th hour this week will be ones for TV

and movie producers.

According to the bill language, among the tax breaks being

extended is one for TV and film producers who spend the majority of their

production dollars in the U.S. rather than Canada or other foreign locations.

That could represent up to $430 million in deductions for Hollywood over the

next two years, according to estimates

from Congress' Joint Committee on Taxation.

The tax break was instituted as part of the 2004 American

Jobs Creation Act to try and level the playing field with Canada and stem the

flight of production to other countries that provide incentives, including

their own tax breaks.

TV

and film producers are allowed to deduct production costs up to $15 million

in the year they are paid (up to $20 million if a significant amount is spent

in certain depressed areas, like low-income communities or the Gulf Coast

region) rather than recovering them through depreciation. But they can do so

only if 75% of the production cost is spent in the U.S.

The Motion Picture Association of America, a big backer of

tax incentives both at the state and federal levels, pointed to the economic

benefits that will accrue from continuing the incentive program.

"The film and television industry is a vital component of

the nation's overall economy, has a positive balance of trade with virtually

every country in the world, and has been a significant contributor to growth in

our economy," said MPAA spokesperson Kate Bedingfield. "2.1 million

American workers are employed as a result of the American film and television

industry, and our industry is responsible for $137 billion in total wages to

American workers. A strong American film industry contributes to a strong

American economy."