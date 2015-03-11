FISA Court Extends NSA Metadata Collection

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA Court) has granted the U.S. government authority to continue collecting bulk metadata from consumers' phone records for selective inspection by the National Security Agency.

The federal givernment's current authority to collect such data now expires on June 1.

Back in December the White House received a 90-day reauthorization of the NSA's telephone metadata collection program. In the wake of the Eric Snowden leaks about the program, President Obama made some changes to how the data could be used, but said that to no longer collect the data in bulk would require a change in the law, which hasn't happened yet.

