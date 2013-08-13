FirstNet Strikes Deal to Lease Spectrum to N.M.

FirstNet has struck a deal with the state of

New Mexico to lease access to

FirstNet spectrum.

That will be the

first step to removing the National Telecommunications & Information

Administration's partial suspension of that state's Broadband Technology Opportunities

Grant (BTOP) program, which was one of seven programs to create their own

interoperable communications networks suspended by the Commerce Department

while FirstNet got up and running. FirstNet will be a nationwide interoperable

emergency communications network funded with proceeds from the broadcast

incentive auction.

NTIA wanted to insure

the BTOP money was being well spent and that the individual projects dovetailed

with or furthered the goals of the national safety network.

This makes two of

the seven that have now reached leasing agreements with FirstNet--L.A. struck a deal in

June and NTIA has lifted that suspension. New Mexico must now ask NTIA to lift the

suspension, pointing to the FirstNet agreement. FirstNet will then recommend that

NTIA do so, pointing to the value for FirstNet

from collecting data from the Arizona network, including "use of a network

core located remotely; spectrum management and network use issues along the

U.S.-Mexico border; and shared use of a state network with a large number of

Federal users."

FirstNet says it is

in negotiations for lease deals with two more of the suspended programs--in Mississippi and the Bay area in

California, and hopes to have

those done by the Sept. 30, 2013 deadline for BTOP projects.

It says time has run

out on the remaining three--Adams County Communications Center in Adams County, Colo.; the City of

Charlotte, N.C.; and the New Jersey Department of the Treasury. They can either

seek an extension or start the process of closing out the grant.