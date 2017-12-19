FirstNet Snags 40th State For Emergency Net

Four more states in the past week have signed up for the state plans for rollout of the FirstNet first responder broadband emergency communications network recommended by the 9/11 Commission.



Wisconsin, South Dakota, Illinois and Colorado are the latest sign-ups.



Related: House Kicks Tires on FirstNet Progress



FirstNet pointed out that with the most recent addition--Colorado--11 states have picked the AT&T/First Responder Network Authority option over "other potential vendors." Most notably, after AT&T won the multi-billion dollar contract for FirstNet, Verizon came out with its own emergency network alternative.



The running total for the AT&T net is now 40 states or territories. The deadline for opting into that plan is the end of the month.



FirstNet was created following communications failures among emergency personnel responding to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks, so it has been a while in the creation.