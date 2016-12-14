FirstNet Outlines First 100 Days

President-elect Donald Trump is not the only one with a first 100 days plan.

FirstNet, the first responder interoperable public safety communications network created in the spectrum auction law and funded through auctions, has outlined the first 100 days of its public-private partnership—a private company will have access to the network's spectrum except in times of emergency, when first responders have first dibs.

At a board meeting in Sacramento, FirstNet execs outlined their plans, which include:

• "A network operations team to lead coordination on network design and other components;

• "A customer service team to prepare for delivering service, driving adoption and providing a public safety grade customer experience;

• "A forward-looking budget to ensure the most effective use of funds for the implementation of a public-private partnership and the Network;

• "A world class innovation and test lab and technical team are built to foster innovation for public safety; and

• "Independent procurement authority to enable more efficient and decisive purchasing of goods and services."

AT&T has reportedly been pushing to be that network partner, but so have others. Whoever gets it will get the new business of building out the net and access to spectrum, though with first responders having priority.

Due to a complaint filed by a bidder whose bid was not accepted--the winner has yet to be announced--that first 100 days won't happen until at least March 1.