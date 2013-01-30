First Sandy Field Hearing Will Be Joint New York/New Jersey Event

The FCC has announced more details of its first field

hearing on communications failures during Superstorm Sandy, with the New York

hearing now a joint New York/New Jersey hearing, appropriate given how hard the

storm hit the New Jersey coast.

The Feb. 5 hearing will be divided into two sessions, a

morning session in Manhattan and an afternoon session in Hoboken, N.J.

The goal of the hearings, said the FCC, is to

"facilitate a wider national dialogue about the resiliency of

communications networks" in general, with Sandy as a focus. The FCC will

use the info from this and otherplanned field hearings to make recommendations and take actions to strengthen

wired and wireless networks.

The FCC announced that it would hold hearings a day after

Senator Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), called on the FCC to get together with

stakeholders to come up with a new action plan for emergencies given

Sandy-related failures, including that 25% of the cell towers in a 10-state

area affected by the storm were taken out of commission in the immediate

aftermath.

Issues the hearings will address include "power and

fuel dependencies, emergency permitting, resource sharing protocols, 9-1-1

accessibility" and will result in recommendation to strengthen that

system.

The commission will stream the hearing.