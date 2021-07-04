Fired Fox News Reporter Ed Henry Sues CNN, NPR

Former Fox News Channel and CNN White House correspondent Ed Henry has filed suit against CNN and NPR, as well as a number of journalists employed by each, alleging defamation and invasion of privacy.

The suit followed one filed earlier last week by Henry against Fox News and its CEO, Suzanne Scott, alleging defamation.

Fox News fired Ed Henry in June 2020 after it received a complaint from a former employee involving "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace" in the past. They did not say what that misconduct was. Henry has said the allegations were false and he was "blindsided" by the firing.

Henry conceded that he had a sexual relationship with his accuser, Jennifer Eckhart, also a Fox employee (Fox Business Network), but that it was consensual. Eckhart sued Henry alleging rape.

In the suit, Henry alleges NPR and CNN made false or misleading statements about him.

"NPR stands behind David Folkenflik’s reporting and will vigorously defend it against this meritless claim," said Isabel Lara, NPR executive director of media relations. "Millions of Americans trust NPR to provide accurate information about the world and their communities every day; we take this responsibility very seriously."