FiOS Launching 10 New Spanish-Language Nets

Verizon already offers up to 75 Spanish-language channels depending on the availability of various local channels.



Nine of the 10 news channels are from Olympusat Inc., a U.S. distributor of Hispanic content, with the tenth from Mexican distributor Multimedios Television.



The addition comes as Verizon Wireless is trying to convince regulators in Washington that the parent company remains committed to FiOS in the areas it already serves, though it is not planning to build out beyond its current footprint plans. At issue is Verzon’s effort to buy wireless spectrum from cable operators and the associated marketing agreements that include selling cable video services out of Verizon storefronts.



The Olympusat Ultra HDPlex channels are movie net Ultra Cine (movies from Mexico, Spain, and Latin America in original format); Latino music net Ultra Fiesta; bilngual kids net Ultra Kidz; Mexican movie channel Ultra Mex; female-targeted Ultra Luna (telenovellas and series); male-targeted Ultra Macho (extreme sports, travel reality, news, "sexy series"); Ultra Film, movies from around the world, including dubbed offerings); Ultra Docu (new-to-U.S. documentaries); and Ultra Clásico (re-mastered film library product from Mexico and Latin America).



Multimedios will offer original family programming.



The nets will be offered as part of FiOS TV's La Connexion packages, which are bundled with phone and FiOS internet service for $54.99 per month. Verizon offers a separate package of Spanish-language nets--at least 67 channels--for $12.99 per month.

"Our customers have told us that high-quality Spanish-language programming helps to keep their culture alive, and we're helping to make that happen by giving them the content that they want and need," said Michelle Webb, director of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, in a statement. "With the addition of 10 new Spanish-language HD channels, Verizon is offering our FiOS TV customers the best - and the most - Spanish-language channels as well as the largest HD offering in the nation. And with more Spanish-language programming to come, we'll continue giving consumers the most robust Spanish-language offering in the market."