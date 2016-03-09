Fiorina Endorses Cruz for President

Carly Fiorina took to Twitter Wednesday (March 9) to endorse her candidate—since it can't be her—for the Republican presidential nomination.

"My fellow conservatives, stand with me to support the next President of these United States, Ted Cruz," she Tweeted, pointing to the endorsement on Facebook.

In fact, she said that while she was still on the ballot in Virginia when that primary was held, she says she "checked the box for Ted Cruz."

An endorsement of Trump was unlikely from Fiorina, particularly after his personal attacks. She called Cruz "a true constitutional conservative. A real reformer, and a strong leader."

One place Cruz is not leading, however, is in delegate count. After Tuesday's primaries in four states, Trump had 458 delegates to Cruz's 359, though that puts both far ahead of third-place Marco Rubio at 151, and appears to set-up a two-person race, though either Rubio or Gov. John Kasich could make a statement by winning their home states, the key general election swing states of Florida and Ohio, respectively.