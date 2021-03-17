Final Season of ‘Younger’ Premieres on Paramount Plus

The seventh and final season of Younger will premiere on Paramount Plus. The first four episodes will be available on April 15, and eight more will premiere weekly on Thursdays.

The full season will air on TV Land later this year.

The first six seasons ran on TV Land. All are available on Paramount Plus.

The Darren Star show follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), an editor navigating the publishing world and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown are executive producers and writers on the series. The series is produced by Darren Star Productions, JAX Media and MTV Entertainment Studios.