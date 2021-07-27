Final Season of 'Goliath' on Amazon Sept. 24

The fourth and final season of Amazon legal drama Goliath launches Sept. 24. Billy Bob Thornton stars.

The season sees Thornton's Billy McBride return to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down the opioid industry. As Billy deals with chronic pain and Patty feels she's being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. "In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right," according to Amazon.

Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone and J.K. Simmons are also in the cast.

Season three was released in fall 2019.

Goliath is from Amazon Studios, with executive producers Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner.

David E. Kelley was behind the show when it first launched in 2016.