FilmOn Takes Big Four Down In D.C.

FilmOn founder Alki David told B&C Multichannel News Thursday night that the network affiliates in the markets covered by a D.C. Circuit court injunction against the service--that's all markets except those under the Second Circuit--would be taken off his over-the-top video subscription service, and that appears to be the case.

As of Friday, local D.C. network affiliates were no longer available on the service--although some local stations including noncommercial WETA and WHUT--actually it is commercial WETA and WHUT on FilmOn since there is an ad before the station loads--were still being offered. According to Michael Kilgore of FTABlog.com, Big Four stations were also gone in two other FilmOn non-Second circuit markets, Denver and Chicago.

D.C. U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer Thursday rejected FilmOn's request for an emergency stay of the injunction, but he told B&C/Multi he plans to challenge that decision in federal Court.