FilmOn Founder Says He Is Suing CBS, CNET

FilmOn founder Alki

David says he plans to sue CBS and its CNET tech Web site for "illegal

distribution of DRM [digital rights management] removal software as well

as the illegal distribution of file sharing software with malicious intent to

infringe on copyright."

That is

according to an e-mail from David Monday morning (Dec. 27).

David posted a

YouTube video last week attacking CNET for what he alleges is the site's own

copyright infringement even as CBS is suing him for copyright infringement. He

told B&C he was posting another

video to outline the lawsuit. A CBS spokesperson had not been reached for

comment at press time on Monday on the suit threat, but CBS said last week in

response to the first video that it respects intellectual property rights and

suggested David's infringement charge was off base.

The countersuit

would be a response to a copyright infringement suit by CBS and the other

networks and their affiliated studios.

A judge last month issued a temporary restraining order against FilmOn

while it considers the larger issue of its legality. FilmOn streams TV

station signals online for $9.95 a month. It has not negotiated retransmission

consent payments with broadcasters, but David says it does not need to.

He argues that

he is violating no copyright laws, and that his service fits the definition of

a cable system when it comes to the statutory license to retransmit broadcast

signals over the air per U.S. copyright law, but that it is not a cable system

when it comes to the Communications Act requirement to obtain express

permission from a station before such retransmission.

David says he

saw the site as a business-to-business aid to broadcast and cable programmers,

but was not shying away from a fight. "If somebody wants a fight, bring it

on," he told B&C in

early October before the broadcaster suit was filed.

"Mr. David

is clearly not feeling very good about his prospects in the court system [a reference

to the broadcaster suit against him]," CBS said Monday, reiterating its

response to the initial YouTube video last week. "He is hardly an expert

on intellectual property rights. CNET respects such rights, and meanwhile

the court has issued a temporary restraining order against Mr. David and his

company. We continue to think that the court is the best venue to determine the

outcome of this case, one in which unauthorized use of our content has been

distributed illegally."

The broadcast

networks/station groups have also sued online video site ivi TV, which is

also streaming TV station signals without retrans deals. The New York

court in the ivi case has not issued a temporary injunction. Meanwhile, a

Seattle court

is still considering ivi's request for a declaratory ruling that it is not

in violation of copyright.

It, too, says

it is allowed to redistribute TV station content under a blanket copyright

license, but does not fit the FCC definition of MVPD subject

to retrans payments.

The FCC has yet

to weigh in beyond telling the IPTV distributor in the context of a

program carriage complaint last spring that it had not made a convincing case

to the media bureau that it qualified as an MVPD subject to program access

rules.

As the content

distribution model increasingly moves online, who can deliver what to whom is

going to become increasingly important. For example, the FCC is applying online

content access conditions to the Comcast/NBCU joint venture, the first big

media meld that implicates the over-the-top video space.