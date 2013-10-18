FilmOn Files New Motion To Modify Injunction

FilmOn has asked a D.C. Court to reconsider

its decision earlier this week not to modify an injunction to allow the TV

station streaming service to operate in Boston after a court there

refused to enjoin Aereo, which provides a similar service.

In a new request for modifying the injunction, FilmOn says the judge's decision

earlier this week was "clearly erroneous and would result in manifest

injustice."

D.C. U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer

last week denied FilmOn's motion to stay the court's injunction against the

company's streaming of local TV stations over the Web as part of its FilmOn X

online programming service. The injunction is effective in D.C. and was applied

to other markets nationwide, though not in markets in the Second Circuit, which

declined to enjoin a similar service, Aereo.

Following the

Massachusetts U.S. District Court decision earlier this week to deny a

broadcaster's request (in this case, Hearst) for an injunction, FilmOn said it

now considered it legal to deliver stations in the First Circuit as via

its similar service,

and filed an emergency motion to modify that injunction and extend the

injunction carve-out to that circuit as well. But judge Collyer denied that

motion to modify, pointing out that Massachusetts was a district

court, not a federal appeals court, and that FilmOn had provided no basis to

modify the preliminary injunction. "Hearst was decided by a district

court, not by the First Circuit. A contrary decision by a co-equal court in

another district involving different parties does not represent a change in

controlling law," she wrote in the three-page opinion.

In its latest filing

with the D.C. court, FillmOn says that the Massachusetts court found that

any such online access to TV station signals--Aereo or FilmOn--would constitute

a private performance according to First Circuit law. Filmon did not argue that

the Hearst decision was controlling law, but that it reflected the law of the

First Circuit in that it was the only

court within the First Circuit to "specifically consider and apply First

Circuit law to facts that are indisputably similar in all relevant ways to the

facts before the D.C. court," said FilmOn.

"The court

erred in refusing to modify that scope of the injunction to exclude the First

Circuit in light of Hearst," the company said.

Broadcasters have

asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the Aereo/FilmOn model of

delivering TV station signals over the Internet without paying a copyright

license fee is a violation of the law. FilmOn and Aereo argue they are

providing remote, private, access to free TV station signals, not providing a

public performance.