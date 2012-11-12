FilmOn Countersues Fox Over Aerokiller

FilmOn, the online video service, has sued the Fox for

allegedly trying to kill its app business.

Fox, which said it had not seen the suit at presstime, had a

short answer that translated to: Bring it on, FilmOn.

"[W]e welcome the opportunity to let the court determine

the legitimacy of [FilmOn founder and chairman Alki] David's business

practices," said the company in a statement.

The FilmOn suit is not over the FilmOn service per se, which

was blocked by a court from streaming TV station signals over the Internet

without paying for them. Instead, according to a copy of the suit obtained

by Deadline it is about what the company says is Fox's disparaging to

potential clients of FilmOn second-screen apps used by its partner, Aereokiller,

to provide online video subs access to TV stations via remote off-air antennas

and DVRs. That service is aimed at competing with Barry Diller's Aereo TV,

which a court refused to block when petitioned by broadcasters who said Diller

was trying to retransmit their signals without compensation.

Foxsued Aereokiller back in August, and the other networks have reportedly

followed suit.

Look for Fox lawyers, when addressing David's "business

practices," to bring up allegations that FilmOn's online video service

continues to deliver out-of-market TV station signals to its subscribers

despite a court injunction and the reported settlement last August.

David had not returned requests for comment on the suit or

the allegations of continuing to deliver out-of-market TV station signals.