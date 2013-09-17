FilmOn Appeals D.C. District Court Injunction

As expected, FilmOn has petitioned the U.S.

Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to overturn a district court decision

blocking the company from delivering network affiliated local TV stations in

all but markets within the jurisdiction of the Second Circuit.

FilmOn's brief in

the appeal will be due in 30-45 days, according to the company's attorney.

U.S. District Court

Judge Rosemary Collyer last week denied FilmOn's petition to reconsider her

decision to enjoin the service from delivering those signals.

The injunction is

effective in D.C. and was applied to other markets nationwide, though not in

markets in the Second Circuit, which declined to enjoin a similar service,

Aereo.

Collyer issued the

original injunction Sept. 5, suggesting that FilmOn was violating copyright

protections by delivering TV stations signals without permission or

compensation. The injunction was sought by the Big Four broadcast networks,

Gannett and Allbritton, who sued FilmOn for copyright infringement.

"This is not a

work-around, this is abiding by the law," said FilmOn founder Alki David

of his TV station-delivery technology.

FilmOn delivers

local TV station signals as part of an over-the-top video service using remote

antennas. It does not pay broadcasters and, Like Aereo, argues that it is

simply providing its online subscribers remote access to TV antennas supplying

them the free TV they are entitled. But broadcasters disagree and asked the

court to block both services.