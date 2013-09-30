FilmOn Adds France 24

Ahead of the MIP TV market in Cannes, FilmOn has announced it has struck a deal to carry France 24 according to channel founder Alki David.

France 24 is an international 24/7 news net that broadcasts in French, English and Arabic.

FilmOn is the online content platform currently being sued by the major broadcast networks for copyright infringement for delivering TV station signals.

Like over-the-top provider Aereo, FilmOn argues it is simply providing remote access to antennas that deliver free, over-the-air signals to its users. Broadcasters argue they are retransmitting those signals without permission in violation of copyright. FilmOn is enjoined in some markets from delivering network affiliated TV station signals.