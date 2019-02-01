Fifth and Final Season of ‘Fuller House’ on Netflix in the Fall

Fuller House will return for its fifth and final season on Netflix in the fall. “After years of love and laughter, we saved the best for last,” said Netflix.

The fourth season started Dec. 14. The series is produced by Miller-Boyett Productions and Jeff Franklin Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television. Bob Boyett and Jeff Franklin are executive producers.

Fuller House is a spinoff of Full House, which aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and was created by Franklin. Recently widowed veterinarian D.J. Tanner-Fuller, played by Candace Cameron Bure, lives in her childhood San Francisco home with sister Stephanie Tanner, who is played by Jodie Sweetin, and D.J.’s best friend Kimmy Gibbler, played by Andrea Barber. The women support one another with their careers, parenting and relationships.

Bob Saget and John Stamos are in the cast, too.