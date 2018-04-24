FFTF Plans Small Biz Push for Net Neutrality CRA

Small businesses plan a big push for network neutrality rules and a Senate legislative effort to nullify the FCC's rollback of rules against blocking, throttling and paid prioritization.

That is according to Fight for the Future (FFTF), a major opponent of the rollback. The organization said more than 6,000 small businesses have signed on to an open letter to Congress asking legislators to support the Congressional Review Act (CRA) rolling back the Restoring Internet Freedom Order.

The letter will be sent May 2. Participants also plan to hold events at congressional offices throughout the country.

“Almost everyone who works at Fight for the Future has run a small business at one time in our lives, and we’ve connected with thousands of them through the massive online protests we’ve organized,” said Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future. "[W]ithout net neutrality, the largest companies will become even more dominant, while family-owned businesses, innovative startups, small shops, and freelancers will be squeezed out. It’s a tax on the entire economy for the benefit of a few giant telecom companies.”

A CRA is a way for legislators to nullify agency decisions. It requires only a simple majority for passage.