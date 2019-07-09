FFTF Calls for Ban on Government Facial Recognition Software

Fight for the Future has seen the new face of government surveillance and doesn't like it.

The activist group that has been battling for net neutrality rules is now battling against facial recognition software, launching a campaign calling for a complete ban on its use by the government.

That comes following reports that ICE and other agencies have been conducting "warrantless facial recognition searches" of DMV databases.

It also follows reports on how inaccurate such searches can be and in advance of a planned hearing in the House Homeland Security Committee Wednesday (July 10) on the issue.

“Imagine if we could go back in time and prevent governments around the world from ever building nuclear or biological weapons. That’s the moment in history we’re in right now with facial recognition,” said Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future. “This surveillance technology poses such a profound threat to the future of human society and basic liberty that its dangers far outweigh any potential benefits," she said. "We don’t need to regulate it, we need to ban it entirely.”