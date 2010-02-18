Feingold Offers Tough Written Follow-Up to Zucker, Roberts

Senator Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) had some toughly-worded

questions for Comcast and NBCU in a written follow-up to a Hill hearing on the

proposed deal, including asking if the companies would be willing to divest

all their Internet TV interests, stop bundling channels, and tie cable

rate increases to the rate of inflation. It is essentially an anti-media

consolidation wish list, according to a copy of written questions submitted to

the witnesses following a Senate Judiciary Committee hearingtwo weeks ago.

At that hearing, Feingold raised concerns about the deal with witnesses that

included Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and NBCU President Jeff Zucker.

The tone of the written questions was decidedly accusatory.

"Mr. Zucker and Mr. Roberts, I see that nowhere in your statements do you

mention lower cable rates as a consumer benefit of your merger, so at least you

are not trying to sell us that bill of goods," Feingold wrote.

"But I'd like to know what you think the merger's impact will be on cable

rates. Specifically, will you add a commitment to your public interest

commitments that would tie the increase in cable rates to inflation and will

you also lock in the rates you charge for content either for cable network

carriage or through retransmission consent?"

He also added:

"Mr. Zucker and Mr. Roberts, it is common practice now to require a

television distributor like a rival cable company to carry several less popular

cable channels in order to get a cable channel that they and consumers really

want. Would you be willing to stop this practice and agree to offer fair rates

for individual channels?"

Despite the criticisms from Feingold and a few others, notably Senator Al

Franken (D-Minn.), the deal is widely expected to go through, though the $30

billion question (the value of the deal) is what conditions may be placed on it

by either the FCC or Justice. For example, Comcast has already volunteered to

accept program access conditions on the deal regardless of what happens to

those FCC rules in the courts, adding that to a number of conditions it has

already proposed itself.

But Feingold even had troubles with those, questioning the time limits on

the conditions. "If these provisions are in the public interest and help

prevent competitive harm," he asked, "why aren't these indefinite

commitments or permanent firewalls instead?"