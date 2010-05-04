Feingold Calls For Phasing Out TV, Radio Marti Broadcasts To Cuba

Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) said Tuesday (May 4) the

government's continued funding of TV and Radio Marti was a waste and that

it could and should save $300 million over 10 years by getting rid of it.

The broadcasts, overseen by the Broadcasting Board

of Governors, were launched in 1983 under President Ronald Reagan to

deliver news and information to Cuba, but have

been routinely criticized as ineffective.

Feingold was reacting to a report by the Senate Foreign

Relations Committee, released May 3, that concluded the service did not follow

generally accepted journalistic standards, reached a minuscule audience, and

was "haunted" by charges of cronyism and malfeasance.

The report concluded in the lead of its executive summary

that "Radio and TV Marti, the U.S. Government's broadcasters to Cuba,

continue to fail in their efforts to influence Cuban society, politics, and

policy."

The government has used various methods to broadcast the

services, including a balloon-borne transmitter, a pair of planes to broadcast

from U.S. airspace off the Florida coast, and leased airtime on a Miami TV

Azteca affiliate which reaches Cuba via DirecTV, though it is illegal in Cuba

to receive it, says the committee report.

The report recommends fixes to the program, like better

training for program reviewers; moving the government's Office of Cuban

Broadcasting (OCB), which oversees the program, from Miami

to Washington

and improving its programming. Funding

has already been cut to the service, but Feingold has proposed eliminating the

broadcasts altogether as part of his Control Spending Now Act.