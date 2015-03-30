Feds OK With Malone's Starz/Lionsgate Swap

The feds have signaled they have no issues with Liberty Media chairman John Malone's swap of a 3.4% interest in Starz for a 4.5% stake in the Lionsgate Entertainment.

That came in a notice of the early termination of the Hart Scott Rodino antitrust review issued by the Federal Trade Commission, which means that neither it nor the Department of Justice see any reason to block or condition the deal.

Malone, who got a Lionsgate board seat in the deal, is still Starz's largest voting shareholder.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.