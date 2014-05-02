Feds OK with Disney/Maker Studios Deal

The federal government has no antitrust issues with Disney's proposed purchase of YouTube video channel network Maker Studios.

That came in an early termination listing from the Federal Trade Commission Friday, which means the feds have ended its Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review of the deal without finding any reason to challenge or condition the deal. The FTC and Justice divvy up the reviews.

Disney last month struck the deal after an effort by Relativity Media to outbid them failed.

Maker has 55,000 channels and 380 million subs.