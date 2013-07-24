Federal Court Won't Block Dish's Hopper

Updated 1 p.m. ET

A federal appeals court has declined to block Dish Network's

Hopper AutoHop ad-skipping DVR function, upholding a districtcourt's denial of a preliminary injunction.

Fox, which sued for breach of contract and copyright

infringement, claims the Hopper violates copyright law and Dish's contract with

the broadcaster. Fox had asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a

California District Court's refusal to grant a preliminary injunction while the

underlying suit is being decided.

A three-judge panel of Ninth Circuit held that "the

district court did not abuse its discretion in holding that the broadcaster

failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on its copyright infringement and

breach of contract claims regarding the television provider's implementation of

the commercial-skipping products."

The decision was not on the merits of the case, but the

court did provide some language both Dish and Fox can point to.

In language that squares with Dish's and the District

court's assertion that the Cablevision decision -- the ruling that remote DVR

functionality was not a performance subject to copyright -- applied here, Judge

Sidney Thomas wrote: "Dish's program creates the copy only in response to

the user's command. Therefore, the district court did not err in concluding

that the user, not Dish, makes the copy....If recording an entire copyrighted

program is a fair use [Sony Betamax case], the fact that viewers do not watch

the ads not copyrighted by Fox cannot transform the recording into a copyright

violation."

In language that Fox can point to in its breach of contract

claim, Thomas also wrote: "We express no view on whether, after a fully

developed record and arguments, the district court's construction of 'distribute'

will prove to be the correct one," said Thomas. But added: "We are,

however, dubious of Dish's position that PrimeTime Anytime [an automatic

broadcast network prime time recording feature] is not 'similar' to

"interactive, time-delayed, [or] video-on-demand" programming, the distribution

of which is expressly prohibited by the 2002 contract. Dish has convinced us

that PrimeTime Anytime is not identical to video-on-demand but is at a loss to

explain why it is not similar, and at oral argument, when pressed, Dish could

not provide even a single example of what would be considered similar under the

contract if not this. The contract is written broadly, and Fox has a good

argument that PrimeTime Anytime is 'similar,' even though not exactly the same,

as time-delayed or video-on-demand programming."

Fox was not happy with the ruling.

"We are disappointed in the court's ruling, even though

the bar to secure a preliminary injunction is very high," said Fox in a

statement. "This is not about consumer choice or advances in

technology. It is about a company devising an unlicensed,

unauthorized service that clearly infringes our copyrights and violates our

contract. We will review all of our options and proceed accordingly." That

could include seeking full-court review of the three-judge panel decision.

"Dish is pleased that the Ninth Circuit Court of

Appeals has affirmed the district court's 2012 order denying Fox's

preliminary injunction motion," said Dish executive VP/general counsel R. Stanton

Dodge. "In so doing, the courts continue to reject

Fox's efforts to deny our customers' access to PrimeTime Anytime and

AutoHop -- key features of the Hopper Whole-Home HD DVR. This decision

is a victory for American consumers, and we are proud to have stood by

their side in this important fight over the fundamental

rights of consumer choice and control."