Federal Court Slaps Satellite Signal Pirate With $51 Million Judgment

A federal court in Florida

has slapped Robert Ward with a $51 million summary judgment for distributing

software that aided in the theft of DISH Network signals.





In the process, it left no doubt that it believes the Communications

Act prohibition on "any electronic, mechanical, or other device or

equipment" that aids in the unauthorized decryption of a satellite

programming" includes software.





According to DISH, the court held that posting software on

the Internet that allows people to receive DISH signals for free violates the

Communications Act and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) and that

damages could be calculated according to the number of people who downloaded

the software (rather than how many people actually used it to steal signals.





Divvying up that $52 million will be DISH Network, co-owned

equipment/services company EchoStar Technologies and NagraStar, the EchoStar

co-venture with Kudelski Group that supplies the conditional access security technology

to protect satellite signals from theft.





The decision, rendered by the U.S. District Court for the

Middle District of Florida, took aim at piracy software marketed as "Thedssguy

and Veracity" that allowed viewers to bypass NagraStar's conditional access

security and receive premium as well as regular channels that meant lost

potential revenue of over $70 per month per viewer that did not have to pay to

get its programming.





The court said DISH had provided "significant

independent admissible evidence of Ward's violations of the Digital Millennium

Copyright Act and the Communications Act."





The DMCA prohibits the dissemination of technology

"designed or produced for circumventing a measure that controls access to

a copyrighted work," is marketed for that function, and has limited

commercial use beyond that function. DISH argued for summary judgment, saying

there was irrefutable evidence that that was exactly what Ward was doing. The

court agreed.





The court said the DMCA was the relevant statute under which

to award damages. It actually levied the minimum fine of $200 per act of

circumvention (it could have dunned Ward up to $2,500 per). But with a

documented 255,741 files provided, it added up quickly to $51,148,200, plus a

permanent injunction.



