FEC Extends Comment Deadline on Online Disclosures

The Federal Election Commission has moved the deadline for comment on online ad disclosures from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, saying it was due to technical difficulties.



The FEC tweeted the news Thursday as groups were rushing to get their comments in by deadline.





The FEC has extended the comment period on the ANPRM on Internet communication disclaimers for an additional business day, until 11:59 PM on Monday, November 13, 2017. Comments are accepted here: https://t.co/c3K10EL3kR.

— The FEC (@FEC) November 9, 2017



The issue has gained attention following Russian online political ads that were bought on major social media platforms to meddle with the U.S. presidential election.



"The comment period was scheduled to close at 11:59 PM on Nov. 9, 2017, but the Commission experienced technological difficulties with its online comment system on the last day of the comment period. The Commission has therefore determined to extend the comment period for one business day, to close at 11:59 p.m. on November 13, 2017," the FEC said.