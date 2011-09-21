Feb. 13 Trial Date Set for Justice Suit Against AT&T–T-Mobile

A D.C. Federal District Judge has set a Feb.13 trial date for the Justice Department's antitrust suit to block the proposed AT&T–T-Mobile merger on antitrust grounds, AT&T confirms.



That came Wednesday in a scheduling conference between Justice and AT&T.



The judge basically split the difference between AT&T's preferred date, Jan. 16, and Justice's choice, March 19.

AT&T's choice would actually be for the suit not to come to trial but instead for it to work out a path to approval before that. Justice has said it is willing to talk about its competition concerns, and AT&T, which has always said divestitures and conditions were on the table, has said it is willing to listen.