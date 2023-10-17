`Fear the Walking Dead’ Returns for Final Episodes: What’s Premiering This Week (October 16-22)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies, and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The launch of the final episodes for AMC’s The Walking Dead spinoff series Fear The Walking Dead highlights a mix of new shows and movies debuting this week.
AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead launches the final six episodes of its eight-season run on October 22. The first spinoff in The Walking Dead Universe stars Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Ruben Blades and Colman Domingo.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of October 16-22. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
October 17, Crush (documentary series), Paramount Plus
October 17, I Woke Up a Vampire (comedy), Netflix
October 17, Navajo Police: Class 57 (documentary series), HBO Max
October 19, The Burning Girls (drama), Paramount Plus
October 19, Neon (comedy), Netflix
October 19, Wolf Like Me (returning series), Peacock
October 19, Wicked City (returning series), ALLBLK
October 20, Big Mouth (returning series), Netflix
October 20, Night of the Hunted (movie), Shudder/AMC Plus
October 20, Bosch: Legacy (returning series), Amazon Freevee
October 20, Upload (returning series), Prime Video
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.