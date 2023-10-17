`Fear the Walking Dead’ Returns for Final Episodes: What’s Premiering This Week (October 16-22)

The launch of the final episodes for AMC’s The Walking Dead spinoff series Fear The Walking Dead highlights a mix of new shows and movies debuting this week.

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead launches the final six episodes of its eight-season run on October 22. The first spinoff in The Walking Dead Universe stars Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Ruben Blades and Colman Domingo.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of October 16-22. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

October 17, Crush (documentary series), Paramount Plus

October 17, I Woke Up a Vampire (comedy), Netflix

October 17, Navajo Police: Class 57 (documentary series), HBO Max

October 19, The Burning Girls (drama), Paramount Plus

October 19, Neon (comedy), Netflix

October 19, Wolf Like Me (returning series), Peacock

October 19, Wicked City (returning series), ALLBLK

October 20, Big Mouth (returning series), Netflix

October 20, Night of the Hunted (movie), Shudder/AMC Plus

October 20, Bosch: Legacy (returning series), Amazon Freevee

October 20, Upload (returning series), Prime Video