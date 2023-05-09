'Fear the Walking Dead' Final Season Debut: What's Premiering This Week (May 8-14)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
AMC's May 14 debut of the final season of its zombie-themed drama series Fear the Walking Dead highlights the list of cable and streaming shows debuting during the Mother's Day week.
Fear the Walking Dead returns on Mother's Day for the first of a two-part, eighth season. The series, which stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens and Alycia Debnam-Carey, is expected to debut the second-half of its final season later this year.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 8-14 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 9: Dancing Queens (reality), Bravo
May 10: Class of ‘09 (drama), Hulu
May 10: The Muppets Mayhem (family musical), Disney Plus
May 12: City on Fire (drama), Apple TV Plus
May 12: Crater (sci-fi), Disney Plus
May 12: The Mother (action movie), Netflix
May 12: Mulligan (animation), Netflix
May 12 – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (returning series), Paramount Plus
May 12 – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (documentary), Apple TV Plus
