'Fear the Walking Dead' Final Season Debut: What's Premiering This Week (May 8-14)

AMC's May 14 debut of the final season of its zombie-themed drama series Fear the Walking Dead highlights the list of cable and streaming shows debuting during the Mother's Day week.

Fear the Walking Dead returns on Mother's Day for the first of a two-part, eighth season. The series, which stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens and Alycia Debnam-Carey, is expected to debut the second-half of its final season later this year.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 8-14 on cable networks and streaming services. (For some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 9: Dancing Queens (reality), Bravo

May 10: Class of ‘09 (drama), Hulu

May 10: The Muppets Mayhem (family musical), Disney Plus

May 12: City on Fire (drama), Apple TV Plus

May 12: Crater (sci-fi), Disney Plus

May 12: The Mother (action movie), Netflix

May 12: Mulligan (animation), Netflix

May 12 – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (returning series), Paramount Plus

May 12 – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (documentary), Apple TV Plus