FCC's Wheeler Won't Be Testifying at Oversight Hearing

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has told the leadership of the House Government Oversight Committee that he won't be able to testify at its hearing next week.

Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) had asked Wheeler to weigh in at a Feb. 25 hearing, "FCC Process: Examining the Relationship Between the FCC and the White House." That hearing is scheduled for the day before the FCC is planning to vote on new net neutrality rules.

“The Chairman responded to the Congressmen in a letter that he is unable to testify next Wednesday but wants to work with both Congressman Chaffetz and Congressman [Elijah] Cummings (ranking member of the committee] to find a future date on which he can appear before the Committee," an FCC spokesperson said.

