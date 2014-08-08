FCC's Wheeler Seeks Management Info From Other Wireless Carriers

An FCC source has confirmed that chairman Tom Wheeler sent letters to the other three Big Four wireless carriers asking about their network management practices, what is reasonable management, and expressing concerns similar to those in a letter to Verizon.

In a letter last week, Wheeler asked how Verizon's policy of limiting data speeds at peak times for its heaviest users with unlimited data plans squared with FCC transparency rules, saying that "'Reasonable network management' concerns the technical management of your network; it is not a loophole designed to enhance your revenue streams."

Verizon's response was that it had told subs about it and that it was common network management practice, pointing to AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint.

On Friday, Wheeler said in a press conference that the "all the other kids do it" excuse didn't wash with him.

He has also now asked those "other kids" to explain themselves as well.