FCC's Wheeler: Rosenworcel Is Tireless Telecom, Tech Advocate

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler Thursday called commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel a "tireless advocate for increasing access to crucial telecommunications services and leveraging technology to improve people’s lives."

He was reacting to the news that the President had renominated Rosenworcel to a second term on the commission. "It has been a privilege to serve alongside her, and I know the Commission will continue to benefit from her deep knowledge of the important issues before us and her thoughtful approach to the complex challenges we face," he added.

"It is with warmest congratulations that I greet the news of my colleague’s renomination," said commissioner Michael O'Rielly. "Commissioner Rosenworcel and I have worked together on a number of initiatives, and her insights are always much appreciated. I wish her all the best in the confirmation process."

"I congratulate my colleague Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel on the President’s announcement that she will be nominated to a second term at the FCC," said commissioner Ajit Pai. "Commissioner Rosenworcel and I joined the Commission on the same day, and she has been a dedicated advocate ever since on issues ranging from public safety to the importance of freeing up more unlicensed spectrum. I look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner Rosenworcel in the time to come."

"I congratulate my friend and colleague Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel on her renomination to a second term on the FCC. She has been a forceful advocate on E-rate, public safety, and spectrum policy and I look forward to continuing our work on behalf of the public interest and the American people," said commissioner and former chairman Mignon Clyburn."

The White House announced Wednesday (May 20) the President's intention to nominate her to a full, five-year term. She had been serving out the term of her former boss, Michael Copps.

Even former commissioners were weighing in with praise for Rosenworcel.

“I am delighted to hear the President is re-nominating Jessica Rosenworcel as Commissioner at the FCC," said Copps, now with Common Cause. "She has been a superb and super-competent Commissioner leading the way on broadband, E-Rate, and protecting consumers and the public interest. I was privileged to have her on my staff and the country is fortunate to have her at the FCC.”

“CTIA and its member companies congratulate Commissioner Rosenworcel on her renomination to the FCC," said CTIA President Meredith Attwell Baker," a former Republican commissioner. "She has been a tireless advocate for the need for more spectrum to meet Americans’ mobile connected lives, and we look forward to continuing to work with her to keep meeting the demands by Americans for anywhere, anytime Internet access.”