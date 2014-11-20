FCC's Wheeler: Private Sector Must Lead in Cybersecurity

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler says private industry must take the lead in coming up with cybersecurity standards and modes of sharing information with the government and each other, but he also says the commission is looking at ways to incentivize that, either with a carrot or a stick.

In a speech to the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), comprising industry execs advising the White House on reliability of telecom services for emergency and national security, Wheeler said that a cybersecurity compliance checklist is not going to cut it at the speed at which information moves.

He wants companies to take the initiative and come up with an adaptive and "dynamic" strategy and anticipates rather than reacts.

