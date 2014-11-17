FCC's Wheeler Draws Fans With E-Rate Cap Hike

WASHINGTON -- Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler was getting some kudos from E-rate advocates for his proposal circulating this week to raise the cap on those subsidies, which fund advanced telecom for schools and libraries.

Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.), the retiring House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member, said the E-rate program was "critical" to the nation's competitiveness, echoing Wheeler's take when he announced the scheduling of a vote on the item for the Dec. 11 FCC public meeting.

"Rural and low-income areas must have access to the world class connections they need to take advantage of today’s digital learning tools," Waxman said in a statement. "I urge the FCC to take this next step to put E-Rate on strong footing for generations to come.”

