FCC's Unreleased Broadband Report Already Drawing Fire

At press time the FCC hadn't officially released its

so-called 706 report to Congress on the state of broadband (specifically

"whether

'advanced telecommunications capability' is being

deployed to all Americans in a reasonable and timely fashion"), but the

report, which apparently finds that deployment wanting,

is already rubbing at least one important legislator the wrong way.

That release was expected Tuesday, but the responses were

already coming in after the report was likely briefed to legislators.



Scott Cleland of Netcompetition.org called it

"stupefying" that the FCC would reach the "unprecedented conclusion"

that

broadband was not being deployed in a "timely or

reasonable" manner.

Cleland saw the report as an effort to justify proposed

new net regulations and regulatory authority. "What is shake-one's-head unreasonable is for the FCC to take a 706 broadband 'incentives' provision of the Telecom Act and twist an FCC report to

justify erecting unprecedented FCC broadband Title II

regulations that would powerfully dis-incentivize broadband deployment

more than any other FCC policy change the FCC has ever

considered," he said.

Net competition members include the American Cable

Association, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association

and the

Cellular Telecommunications Association.



"Saying the private sector alone can't blanket every inch

of America with advanced telecommunications capability is one

thing, but implying that it's stalled is baloney," said

Rep. Joe Barton. "As the FCC has already observed, 95% of the

country has

access to broadband and we have jumped from eight million to

200 million subscribers in ten years. I am willing to reform the

Universal Service Fund and target any subsidies to

the unserved nooks and crannies, but the FCC should not use the

existence

of those nooks and crannies as an excuse for imposing

Washington wisdom in place of private sector performance, especially in

the middle of a recession."



An FCC spokesperson was not available for comment at

press time on the contents of the report, but the national broadband

plan is

prefaced on the FCC's assertion that there is more work

to be done by both industry and government on deployment and

adoption, including higher speeds at affordable prices,

and that the U.S. is lagging many other countries in some broadband

metrics, though there has been hot debate over the figures used to

justify that ranking.