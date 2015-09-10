FCC's Toomey Joins TechNet

Tech lobby TechNet has tapped David Toomey to be director of federal policy and government relations.

Toomey had been deputy director of the office of legislative affairs at the FCC and, before that, was a top aide to a series of Hill Democrats including Sens. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and Tim Johnson (D-S.D.), and Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.).

Toomey will handle Executive Branch and Capitol Hill advocacy. TechNet members include Apple, Facebook, Oracle, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Uber, Lyft, Airbnb and eBay.

“With two decades experience working on Capitol Hill and at the FCC, Dave has a deep understanding of the legislative issues facing our industry," said TechNet president Linda Moore. "He is an effective advocate who will help TechNet lead the way on the issues that matter most to our industry and the innovation economy.”